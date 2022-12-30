ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County small-business grant program open

The Sussex County small-business grant program is open for applications, Commissioners Director Anthony Fasano said at the Board of County Commissioners meeting Dec. 28. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations that qualify may apply for grants of up to $15,000 online at sussexcountysbg.com. The board has dedicated $2 million of its...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

