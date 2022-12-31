COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball kicked off its SEC schedule with a dominant victory over Texas A&M and will look to add another on the road against Georgia. The No. 1 Gamecocks (13-0, 1-0 SEC) take on the Bulldogs (11-4, 0-1) in Athens on Monday (7 p.m., SEC Network) in their first road matchup of the conference slate. South Carolina won the regular-season SEC title in 2021-22 going 15-1, while Georgia finished sixth going 9-7.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO