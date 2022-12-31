Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Bombs Away! 'White Noise' Produces Its Own Kind of 'Airborne Toxic Event' - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Dec. 26 - Jan. 1
Don DeLillo's dark family satire 'White Noise' was once the bible for every pretentious git on campus. And somehow, Noah Baumbach made it even more tedious and inaccessible. Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 dark satirical novel White Noise produced its own kind of airborne toxic event on Netflix over the weekend, debuting to a miserable 14.8 million viewing hours in its first three days of release.
nexttv.com
Mystery '1899' Won't See Season Two on Netflix
Mystery drama 1899 will not see a second season on Netflix. The show premiered November 17. There are eight episodes. The series is about a migrant steamship heading from England to New York in 1899. The journey takes an unexpected turn when the passengers discover a second migrant ship adrift on the sea. “What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare,” goes the Netflix description.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
nexttv.com
AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Takes Flight: What’s Premiering This Week (January 3-January 8)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services. AMC looks to cast a spell on viewers with the premiere of its supernatural-themed original series Mayfair Witches, one of several shows debuting during the first week of 2023. Mayfair Witches,...
Disney+ Lines Up Adaptation Of CJ Sansom’s Shardlake Tudor Detective Novels
EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ is ready to give the greenlight to an adaptation of CJ Sansom’s bestselling Shardlake novels, depicting an unlikely detective working under Henry VIII’s reign. The streaming service will bolster its UK originals slate with the series, which will be made by The Forge, the All3Media-backed production company behind Starz’s Becoming Elizabeth. Disney and The Forge have lined up Justin Chadwick to direct the Shardlake series. Chadwick was the lead director on Becoming Elizabeth and has form when it comes to Tudor storytelling, having directed The Other Boleyn Girl, starring Eric Bana, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. Working titled Shardlake, the series...
James Marsden calls 'Westworld' cancellation disappointing: 'I just wish it was about more than financial success'
"Westworld" star James Marsden said, "I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense."
nexttv.com
TV's Original Series Boom Goes Bust - Spending to Increase Only 2% in 2023
The steady, decade-long annual spending increases on original shows by the major streaming companies around the world is coming to an end. According to London's Ampere Analysis, spending on original programming will increase by only 2% in 2023 vs. the 6% year-over-year spike to $238 billion in 2022. Spending growth...
nexttv.com
The Five Spot: Karin Slaughter, Author and Executive Producer, ‘Will Trent’
Will Trent, about a special agent with a troublesome background, including being abandoned at birth and enduring a rough childhood in foster care, debuts on ABC January 3. Ramon Rodriguez portrays Trent, who works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Of her 23 novels, Karin Slaughter has written 10 with...
nexttv.com
Starz Promotes Darren Nielson to EVP of International Networks
Starz has promoted global SVOD executive Darren Nielson to the position of executive VP of international networks, replacing departing Starz International Networks president Superna Kalle. In his new position, Nielson will oversee growth for the division’s newly rebranded international service Lionsgate Plus, formerly Starzplay International. Nielson, who will report to...
nexttv.com
AMC Channels Drop From Fubo TV as Distribution Agreement Expires
AMC Networks’ cable channels are no longer available via streaming distributor Fubo TV after the company’s distribution agreement expired at year-end. Fubo launched AMC’s channels, including AMC, BBC America, IFC and WE tv, in 2018. “FuboTV’s content agreement with AMC Networks expired at the end of 2022,“...
