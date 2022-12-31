ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

In this update, a 5-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered during a fire on Christmas Eve in Chicopee, the Springfield Public School District is now encouraging students and staff to mask up while at school, and outgoing Governor Charlie Baker gave his farewell to the Bay State. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday evening news update

In this update, students, teachers, and staff in the Northampton Public School District are being advised to mask up when they return to school Tuesday, West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old, and the Springfield City Council held its 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

Western Mass News spoke with her Monday to learn more about what it means and what parents should know about the decision. Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

West Springfield Missing Child Sought

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child. Jashaleigh Roldan, 14 years old, was reportedly last seen walking on Piper Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jashaleigh is described to be about 4’ 10” tall and 105 pounds; she has short, dark...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire at log cabin house in Pittsfield may result in $100k in damages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials in Pittsfield say damages to a log cabin style house on Blythewood Dr may approach $100,000 following a fire Monday. We’re told a ‘possible cause’ of the fire is due to faulty masonry construction at the house. Firefighters were called to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission

Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
i95 ROCK

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

