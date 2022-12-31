Pilsen Skylighters member Megan Salentine is in the twilight of her career as a youth member of 4-H, but you can be sure she is far from being done with the organization. While juggling the end of her senior year at Luxemburg-Casco High School and the start of her undergrad work at St. Norbert College, Salentine was one of several members of the National 4-H Congress Youth Design Team. For a year, Salentine held court with fellow design team members from around the country both in-person and virtually to ensure last month’s National 4-H Congress in Atlanta was another success. She said it was a fantastic experience to meet so many 4-H members from around the country and to see them enjoy the events she helped coordinate.

