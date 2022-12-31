Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Community Spotlight: Megan Salentine
Pilsen Skylighters member Megan Salentine is in the twilight of her career as a youth member of 4-H, but you can be sure she is far from being done with the organization. While juggling the end of her senior year at Luxemburg-Casco High School and the start of her undergrad work at St. Norbert College, Salentine was one of several members of the National 4-H Congress Youth Design Team. For a year, Salentine held court with fellow design team members from around the country both in-person and virtually to ensure last month’s National 4-H Congress in Atlanta was another success. She said it was a fantastic experience to meet so many 4-H members from around the country and to see them enjoy the events she helped coordinate.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County sees one death, two COVID hospitalizations
Both Door and Kewaunee counties are at the medium community level for COVID-19, but that does not mean there was no sad news on that front for COVID-19. In its December 30th update, the Kewaunee County Public Health Department reported one additional death and two new hospitalizations since its last report on December 16th. Over the previous two weeks, it also saw 43 new cases of COVID-19, 12 of which were still active at the time.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys' basketball round-up: Sturgeon Bay start New Year with loss to Bonduel
Sturgeon Bay got the New Year off on the wrong foot ahead of a nearly full slate of boys basketball on Tuesday. The Clippers fell to 3-5 on the season with the 63-50 loss to the Bears, as Sturgeon Bay fell into a huge deficit towards the beginning of the second half. Quickly fighting back, the Clippers had cut down the lead but could not overcome Bonduel. Jackson Starr led the way with 18 points, and Calvin Richard chipped in 14 points. They turn around and host Green Bay East Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ferry ridership down in 2022 as things drift towards normal
Much like occupancy rates across the county, so too was ridership on the Washington Island Ferry. Official numbers have not been released, Washington Island Ferry President Hoyt Purinton said ridership was likely down for the year. While citing high gas prices, a cool spring, and a wet fall as reasons why not as many people rode on the ferry this year, Purinton said 2021 was just an exceptional year due to the pent-up demand to travel after COVID-19 restrictions kept most people at home.
