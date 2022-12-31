Read full article on original website
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless
Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Mom Draws Eyebrows on Newborn Triplets and It’s Just Too Good
Honestly, this is the serotonin you need today!
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Maine Coon Mix's Sweet Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Going Viral
As much as we say cats like to march to the beat of their own drum, they also love attention and playing. Well, only when they want it and not when we force it. LOL! It is their world and we're just living in it. Honestly though, you might be surprised how many cats want to play.
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
