CLEMSON, S.C. – Hannah Hank blocked an attempted put-back at the buzzer and Clemson held on against Wake Forest, 60-59, on Sunday afternoon inside Littlejohn Coliseum. The win moves the Tigers to 11-4 (2-1 ACC) on the year, while the loss drops the Demon Deacons to 10-5 (1-3 ACC).

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO