dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
CD ladder: What it is and how to build one
If rates continue rising, you can reinvest the money from shorter-term CDs into new accounts to lock in higher APYs. This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. A CD ladder is a savings strategy where you invest in several certificates of deposit with staggered maturities to take advantage of higher rates on longer-term CDs, while still keeping some of your funds accessible in the near term.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bearish Warning, Says Avalanche and One Mid-Cap Altcoin Could Crash by Over 70%
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing a bearish outlook on two under-the-radar altcoins. Starting with smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX), the pseudonymous analyst and trader Capo tells his 695,000 Twitter followers that the altcoin could lose over 70% of its value as he says the present support level of around $10 appears likely to crumble.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Is Reportedly Inevitable, Despite All Setbacks
It’s been just revealed that crypto is inevitable despite all the setbacks that the digital asset industry saw this year. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports, a popular crypto strategist says that digital assets are here to stay despite a tumultuous year filled with high-profile collapses.
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
cryptogazette.com
Freedom Celebration: Bitcoin Celebrates 14th Birthday
On this day, 14 years ago, the very first Bitcoin block was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto. Today we celebrate a great gift – freedom. Erik Voorhees, the CEO and founder of ShapeShift, expressed optimism about the potential recovery of Bitcoin’s price during an interview with Bankless on January 2nd. He stated that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Bitcoin reaches “around $40,000” by the summer.
astaga.com
IMF Head Warns Of Major Recession, What It Means For Bitcoin
Whereas the Bitcoin and crypto markets are nonetheless coping with the aftermath of the FTX collapse, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva is warning of a worldwide collective recession that can have an effect on one-third of all economies. In an interview, the managing director of the Worldwide Financial Fund stated the worldwide financial system will face a difficult 12 months in 2023.
The 10 biggest winners in the S&P 500 this year were led by an oil giant Warren Buffett owns. The top stocks saw a combined $357 billion increase in market value.
Despite a big down year for stocks, a handful of names managed to print huge gains in 2022. Oil stocks dominated the S&P 500's top 10 winners this year as commodity prices spiked. These are the index's 10 best performing stocks in 2022, which added a combined $357 billion in...
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin To Rally 110% In 2023, Analyst Says
There are a lot of optimistic prediciotns for this year regarding Bitcoin, according to the latest reports. Check out the latest one below. Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is laying out his predictions on how Bitcoin (BTC) could perform this year. Van de Poppe said that Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
teslarati.com
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn exercises options and buys 13.5k TSLA shares
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted headlines this year due to his sales of TSLA stock, some of the company’s top executives appear to be loading up on shares of the electric vehicle maker. Among these is Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Zachary Kirkhorn, who exercised options to buy TSLA shares recently.
dailyhodl.com
Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange
Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.
coinbureau.com
Central Banks BUYING Bitcoin?! The Clearest Sign Yet!
With the crypto market looking the way it is, I know it’s easy to miss important crypto headlines. There’s one that everyone seems to have missed, and that’s that the BIS has released standards to allow central banks to hold crypto on their balance sheets. The TLDR...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Updates Outlook on XRP and One Top-50 Altcoin – Here Are His Price Targets
The widely-followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on XRP (XRP) and VeChain (VET). The popular analyst tells his 643,300 Twitter followers that payments solution XRP could plummet by more than 22% if it fails to recover a key level quickly. “This one looks a...
