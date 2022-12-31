ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Today in White Sox History: January 1

Future general manager of the White Sox, Hank Greenberg, was born in New York City. Greenberg came over to the White Sox from Cleveland, duplicating his relationship with Bill Veeck after Veeck bought the White Sox. The Hall of Fame slugger stayed on past Veeck’s stewardship but eventually resigned from the day-to-day grind. He also pursued ownership of the expansion team the American League placed in Los Angeles in 1961.
South Side Sox Top 20: The Best Stories of 2022

Despite the devastatingly disappointing 2022 season, South Side Sox had a successful campaign by every metric. Our staff saw some losses to counter our gains, but the bench remained deep and diverse. Even through the pain, there was some amazing analysis, humor, spot news, recapping, and regular features. This survey...
