ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. Kansas State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Allstate Sugar Bowl

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYX9a_0jzZ2Asz00

The 2022 season will come to end on Saturday when Nick Saban leads his Alabama Crimson Tide football team on the field in New Orleans to battle Kansas State for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Alabama fans will get to enjoy stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. one last time in the Crimson and White before they more than likely move on to the NFL.

Alabama will have its handful on New Years’ Eve against the Big 12 champs in the Kansas State Wildcats.

Despite being undersized, Kansas State plays a very physical brand of football and Alabama will have to fasten their chin straps to compete in this one.

Kickoff will be here before you know it, so here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Tide and the Wildcats.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

  • Date: Dec. 31
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnVKk_0jzZ2Asz00
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Alabama will be without starting inside linebacker Jaylen Moody, but outside of that, the Tide is pretty relatively healthy.

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJrl1_0jzZ2Asz00
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama:

Bryce Young

Jase McClellan/Jahmyr Gibbs

Kendrick Law

Will Anderson Jr.

Byron Young

Deontae Lawson

DeMarcco Hellams

Kansas State

Will Howard/Adrian Martinez

Deuce Vaughn

Malik Knowles

Austin Moore

Kobe Savage

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Staff Predictions

List

List

List

List

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Looking back before moving on

Transitions can often benefit from the perspective of a look back to what came before. Alabama Football is at its annual transition point. The 2022 team is no more. What the 2023 team will become is far in the distance. Compared to other fans, Crimson Tide fans have less experience...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings

A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

DCH builds new entrance due to renovations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is changing where many people will enter the building as major renovations are set to get underway. The changes start Monday, January 2nd. DCH is demolishing the parking deck in front of the South entrance of the hospital. After that demolition, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy