Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Amid rise in kids getting sick from edibles, what’s the future of marijuana in Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New research shows a spike in the number of kids who’ve gotten sick by eating marijuana edibles. The study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics found over 7,000 confirmed cases of children under the age of 6 who ate marijuana edibles between 2017 and 2021.
klkntv.com
Nebraska health officials call for financial support amid inflation, workforce crises
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association is urging state lawmakers to consider an increase to Medicaid provider rates amid rising costs at hospitals. In a Monday press release, officials said hospitals would have to make “difficult financial decisions” without an increase in provider reimbursement rates.
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
southarkansassun.com
Minimum Wage Increase In Nebraska Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased. Over 300,000 residents of Nebraska have agreed to the minimum wage increase in the last election. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased from $9 to $10.50 per hour. Whenever minimum wages increase, this means that revenues collected by the state have also increased along with it. By 2026, the state aims to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections. When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday. North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
kfornow.com
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans could get badly needed relief in 2023 after prices skyrocketed last year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – 2022 brought the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. The price of gas, groceries and everything in between skyrocketed, but some experts say this year might be different. “Typically the cost associated with goods and services fluctuates from year to year,” said Josh Planos,...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Ricketts says replacing state pen should be just a start for Nebraska prison reform
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said now is the time for prison reform in Nebraska. With only two days until Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is sworn in, Channel 8 sat down with Ricketts on Tuesday to talk about his time in office. He gave his thoughts on the...
Comments / 0