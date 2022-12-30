BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston's first baby of 2023 was born seven minutes into the new year at Brigham and Woman's Hospital. At 12:07 A.M. baby boy Iraklis was born weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Iraklis was born to parents Paula and Vasilos Kitas. 2023 marks the second year...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO