Newsstand: Watch epic Michigan football hype video ahead of Fiesta Bowl

It’s game day.

Michigan and TCU will battle for a spot in the national title game Saturday afternoon in the Fiesta Bowl. Here’s a hype video ahead of kickoff.

Here’s another video to get you ready for kickoff.

Michigan will wear maize pants with its blue jerseys against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the program announced on social media. No. 2 Michigan is the higher seed and thus the home team in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup versus the third-ranked Horned Frogs.

The Wolverines have worn blue jerseys with maize pants — their classic home look — on five occasions this year, the first four games (against Colorado State, Hawai’i, UConn and Maryland) and the Nov. 19 contest against Illinois. They actually went with blue on blue for three of their eight home games, as well as the Big Ten championship against Purdue.

Michigan’s leadership council, made up of captains and other team leaders, along with head coach Jim Harbaugh make the decision on uniforms. The group of players provide their input, and Michigan typically practices in that combination during the week.

TCU, the road team, will wear white helmets, jerseys and pants against Michigan.

The Horned Frogs will also honor late college football coach Mike Leach after his recent, sudden passing with a helmet sticker. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes worked under Leach at Texas Tech in the early to mid 2000s.

“Tomorrow will be a little bit of a reflection maybe for me before kickoff, just thinking about my mentor Mike Leach passing,” Dykes said Friday. “I think that’s going to be a big part of my feelings pregame tomorrow. Just the impact Mike had on my life and really college football in general.

“We are going to wear a helmet sticker in remembrance of Mike Leach with a pirate flag on it. He was a big impact on me and really, as I said, football in general.”

The winner of the Michigan-TCU matchup will lift the football on top of the Fiesta Bowl trophy, which costs a whopping $2.5 million.

Quote Of The Day

“I do believe we’re probably facing the best offensive line in college football. I think that group is really, really good. They’ve got a good collection of individual players, but I think they play very well together as a group. So it will be a big challenge for us.” — TCU head coach Sonny Dykes on Michigan

Michigan Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: TCU’s Sonny Dykes on matchup with Michigan’s smash-mouth offense: ‘We’ll have some tricks up our sleeves’

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan football injury report, depth chart ahead of Fiesta Bowl against TCU

• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Blake Corum decision, Michigan NIL steps, much more

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Tale of the tape: How Michigan football matches up with TCU