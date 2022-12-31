Wake up and turn on a special KSR Pregame Show previewing both games

Wake up! It’s the last day of 2022 and a HUGE day for Big Blue Nation as Kentucky Basketball hosts Louisville at the exact same time Kentucky Football plays Iowa in the Music City Bowl. To get you ready for both games, the KSR Pregame Show is live at 8 a.m. with a special two-and-a-half-hour show to take you right into the UK Sports Network’s pregame coverage before both games start at noon today.

However, how you find the show is a little more complicated than usual. Fans used to listening on 630 WLAP will lose the last half-hour when the station changes over at 10, and 98.1 The Bull listeners will miss the usual first hour of the show but will stay through the end at 10:30. The only way to hear the entire 2.5-hour show on one station will be to tune into 840 WHAS in Louisville; if not, you’ll have to do some flipping between the Lexington stations.

Here’s a visual to make it easier:

KSR Pregame Show (8 am to 10:30 am)

8 am to 10 am… 630 WLAP

9 am to 10:30 am… 98-1 WBUL

8 am to 10:30 am… 840 WHAS

Make sense? Go Cats.