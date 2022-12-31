Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park

Detectives say a Queens man has been arrested after injuring two Nassau County police officers.

Police say they received a call about a disturbance on Friday morning on Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City Park.

Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.

Officers say the woman was being restrained from exiting the vehicle, but was eventually able to exit without any injuries.

When officers arrived to the scene, a little after 8 a.m., they say Rasul was sitting in his Jeep.

When officers approached, they say Rasul accelerated and hit one of the officers and then sped off.

Police searched the area, eventually finding Rasul at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street.

News 12 has been told Rasul then charged at another Nassau County police car, hitting it straight on.

Officers say they were able to pull Rasul out of the car and arrest him.

Rasul is now facing multiple charges, including assault.