ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiL7n_0jzYxkyO00

Detectives say a Queens man has been arrested after injuring two Nassau County police officers.

Police say they received a call about a disturbance on Friday morning on Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City Park.

Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.

Officers say the woman was being restrained from exiting the vehicle, but was eventually able to exit without any injuries.

When officers arrived to the scene, a little after 8 a.m., they say Rasul was sitting in his Jeep.

When officers approached, they say Rasul accelerated and hit one of the officers and then sped off.

Police searched the area, eventually finding Rasul at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street.

News 12 has been told Rasul then charged at another Nassau County police car, hitting it straight on.

Officers say they were able to pull Rasul out of the car and arrest him.

Rasul is now facing multiple charges, including assault.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
ISLAND PARK, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted for 10 armed robberies across the Bronx

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of 10 robberies in the Bronx. Officers say the incidents happened between June 6 and Dec. 29 of last year. Police say the suspect took out a gun while demanding money from the victims in most of the incidents.
BRONX, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Suffolk Police Investigating Man Shot To Death in Wyandanch Home

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in a Wyandanch home early on the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at approximately 12:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been...
WYANDANCH, NY
NBC New York

Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police

A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
LAKE GROVE, NY
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot inside Wyandanch home

A man was shot and killed inside a Wyandanch home early Monday, police say. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at around 12:10 a.m. after a 911 call. Police say they were first alerted to the shooting by others who were inside the house at the time.
WYANDANCH, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy