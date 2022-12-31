Sixers vs. Thunder game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will finish up their four-game road trip on New Year’s Eve as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will look to end this trip, and the 2022 calendar year, on a high note before returning home.

After an 8-game winning streak, the Sixers have now lost two in a row on this road trip and will be looking to bounce back in Oklahoma City. On Friday, they fell to the New Orleans Pelicans as CJ McCollum drilled a Pelicans franchise-record 11 triples and the Sixers couldn’t find an answer. As they face the Thunder, they will have to contend with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Joel Embiid and company will have to find a way to bounce back.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Dec. 31 Time: 8 p.m. EST

8 p.m. EST Location: Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers at Thunder notable injuries

Sixers: NOT YET SUBMITTED

Thunder: OUT: Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right ankle sprain), Aleksej Pokusevski (left tibial plateau non-displaced fracture)), Ousmane Dieng (right wrist small non-displaced fracture)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

Oklahoma City Thunder