Lite 96.9 WFPG

Celebrities React to The Death of Barbara Walters

Celebrities are sharing their reactions, condolences and fondest memories of Barbara Walters. On Friday (Dec. 30), the iconic talk show host and reporter "passed away peacefully" at her home surrounded by her family. She was 93. Walters was a trailblazer news anchor that was known for her straightforward questioning style....
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

