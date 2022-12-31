ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Reuters

Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

January 4 - Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CNN

CNN

