Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Video: Hamlin's uncle describes moment family saw him collapse onto the field
CNN's Adrienne Broaddus talks to Damar Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn about the moment he saw his nephew collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Nick Saban's advice to Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. about NFL draft
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL draft after the Sugar Bowl.
Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field as football's "extremely ugly" side.
Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young announces intention to enter 2023 NFL draft where he could be top overall pick
Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young announced on Monday that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft where he could be the No. 1 overall pick.
Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas
January 4 - Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
New Mexico, last unbeaten team, falls to Fresno State
No. 21 New Mexico was toppled by Fresno State 71-67 on Tuesday night.
Robert Williams III's powerful dunk blamed for 35-minute delay in NBA game
Despite the Denver Nuggets beating the Boston Celtics in a clash of the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders on Sunday, all the talk after the game was about a bent rim.
Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bob Costas: Hamlin collapsing is not an indictment of NFL safety
Longtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas says that he doesn't think that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing after making a tackle should be an indictment on the safety of the sport because a similar thing could happen in other sports.
A timeline of the NFL's response after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Minutes into Monday night's nationally televised NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took a shot to the head and chest area while making a tackle following a completed pass.
Opinion: The question we can't avoid after what happened to Damar Hamlin
Fifty-two years after the Chuck Hughes tragedy, the Bills-Bengals game was rightly suspended after Hamlin's collapse. And as Hamlin fights for life, we should hope for a full recovery. But it also seems reasonable to do what the NFL hates, and ask real questions about the sport so many of us love, writes Jeff Pearlman.
Skip Bayless apologizes for his 'widely misconstrued' tweet on Damar Hamlin
On his show "Undisputed," Fox Sports host Skip Bayless apologized for his "widely misconstrued" tweet that sparked outrage after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
