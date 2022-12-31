Read full article on original website
Watch: Russian MMA Fighter Brutally KO’s Opponent With Nasty Spinning Wheel Kick
ACA middleweight Beslan Ushukov stunned the crowd with a nasty spinning wheel kick win over Irwing Romero Machado. The 31-year-old earned a Performance of the Night bonus from the promotion. Middleweight Absolute Championship Akhmat fighter, Beslan Ushukov made headlines before Christmas after pulling off a vicious spinning wheel kick at...
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
Pele funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to be buried after procession in Santos
Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession of his coffin in Santos.Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, was lying in state at the Santos stadium on Monday, where he played some of the best matches of his career. The three-time World Cup winner, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.The Brazilian public was able to pay its final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket was carried through the streets of...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
2023 World Juniors Quarterfinal Preview
Tony Ferrari gives an in-depth preview at the eight teams who made it to the world juniors quarterfinal and what each team must do to win their games.
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’
Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
Serrano returns to MSG in bid for women's undisputed titles
NEW YORK (AP) — After falling just short of becoming an undisputed champion in her thrilling fight with Katie Taylor last year, Amanda Serrano will try again in a different weight class. Serrano will face Erika Cruz on Feb. 4 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, with...
Mikaela Mayer moving up to face Christina Linardatou, source confirms
Mikaela Mayer decided to move up to lightweight, where she will face Christina Linardatou, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Thousands bid farewell as Pelé is laid to rest
Thousands lined the streets of Santos, Brazil, to view the funeral procession of soccer icon Pelé. CNN's Stefano Pozzebon reports.
