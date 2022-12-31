ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Stole The Show At The 'Avatar 2' Premiere In A Sheer, High-Slit Dress—Her Body Is Insane!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

Heidi Klum was easily one of the best dressed celebs of the year, and from her breathtaking America’s Got Talent ensembles to her trendy Instagram outfits, it’s been difficult to pick our favorite 2022 look from the supermodel.

Klum, 49, blessed fans with yet another gorgeous red carpet get-up last week, specifically a sheer, sultry and ethereal one-shoulder gown worn to the Avatar: The Way Of Water premiere.

Heidi Klum Turns Heads At Avatar Premiere In See-Through, Ocean-Inspired Dress

While gracing the event in Los Angeles, the Project Runway alum donned a shimmering dress by Lever Couture that featured cascading, see-through, cream-colored fabric, an intricate, detailed neckline, and a figure-flaunting fit that helped emphasize her tiny waist and curves.

The piece also showed off Klum’s long, toned legs with the help of an ultra-high, thigh-skimming slit, and it easily fit the nautical, water-inspired theme of the film.

To complete her look, the Germany’s Next Top Model host added clear, pointed-toe heels and wore her long, signature blonde tresses in a slicked-back style.

She accessorized with glistening diamond earrings and adorably coordinated her ensemble with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a shiny silver suit with a matching button-up shirt underneath.

The mom of four gave fans a better look at her outfit in two Instagram posts for her 10.4 million followers— one full-body red carpet shot and a video that showed her dress at all angles as she posed with her husband.

In her first caption, Klum wrote, “Out of this world @avatar,” adding, “same goes for my dress @lever_couture.” Her second caption read, “Date Nite.” Klum also shared a cute selfie pic of her and Kaulitz with Avatar merch and raved about the new film.

Heidi Klum Reacts To Viral TikTok Fan Video Recreating Her Dress

Soon after Klum seized the spotlight at the Avatar sequel premiere with her captivating gown, one fan on TikTok was determined to recreate her look (with plastic wrap, that is!)

The video creator Angelica Hicks garnered millions of views after she successfully replicated Klum’s dress and heels with household items, and caught the attention of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, herself.

Klum re-posted Hicks’ video on IG and added a side-by-side image of her dress to help show just how well the fan did when it came to resembling the jaw-dropping frock. “Love this,” Klum wrote with a smiley emoji and red hearts. (We do too!)

