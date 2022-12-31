ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Trevor Lawrence laughs off boos from South Carolina fans

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was dominant in his three years at Clemson. During his prolific collegiate career, Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship, a 38-2 record, and he earned All-American honors as a junior.

So naturally, he isn’t a favorite of fans of Clemson’s in-state rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On Friday night, South Carolina met Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. And when the scoreboards showed a Jaguars promo that included plenty of clips of Lawrence, it drew a chorus of boos.

Lawrence found a video of those boos hilarious.

The tweet was Lawrence’s first since Sept. 9, two days before the 2022 regular season started for the Jaguars.

While South Carolina lost on Friday, so did Lawrence’s alma mater, Clemson, in the Orange Bowl. It was the sixth loss for the Tigers since Lawrence left to join the 2021 NFL Draft where he was picked first overall by the Jaguars.

