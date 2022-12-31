ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Ponca City News

OU men’s basketball: Crunchtime miscues doom Sooners in tough loss to Texas

Body Dec. 31—Grant Sherfield’s layup gave Oklahoma a threepoint lead with 2:31 to go. After that, the Sooners struggled to execute. Jacob Groves fouled Sir’jabari Rice on a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and Rice made all three to tie the game at 60-60. The Sooners failed to score on their next possession, and a Timmy Allen offensive rebound and putback gave the Longhorns a two-point lead.
NORMAN, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahoma News Deserts

Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City

The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with a driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

One dead in Stephens County wreck

Stephens County, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The wreck happened just half a mile south of OK-7, half a mile south of Velma, OK in Stephens County. The driver and passenger in vehicle 1 were...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol it happened on County Road 1554, approximately three miles south and one mile East of Lindsay at 7:59 a.m. Troopers said an SUV...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

