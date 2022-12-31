Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma's Defense Must Conquer Cheez-It Bowl Inconsistencies Headed Into 2023
Much like the regular season, the OU defense struggled to string together four quarters of football against Florida State, and now it must replace key pieces to improve in 2023.
Ponca City News
OU men’s basketball: Crunchtime miscues doom Sooners in tough loss to Texas
Body Dec. 31—Grant Sherfield’s layup gave Oklahoma a threepoint lead with 2:31 to go. After that, the Sooners struggled to execute. Jacob Groves fouled Sir’jabari Rice on a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and Rice made all three to tie the game at 60-60. The Sooners failed to score on their next possession, and a Timmy Allen offensive rebound and putback gave the Longhorns a two-point lead.
How Oklahoma Players Performed at Under Armour All-America Practice
ORLANDO — If Brent Venables’ pitch alone isn’t convincing enough that Oklahoma is due for a brighter future, just look at the incoming surge of talent. The Sooners have 13 high school All-Americans scheduled to arrive in Norman, many in about two weeks for the spring semester. It’s OU’s first ...
Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman
Brent Venables looks to continue to build depth along the defensive line through the transfer portal.
Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season
Woodi Washington announced on social media he will be coming back to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign.
Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter
Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday after spending the previous three seasons with the Chippewas.
Why Jacobe Johnson is Eager to Jump In With Oklahoma's 'Defensive-Minded' Staff
One of the state's top recruits could play any number of positions on defense, and could play offense too — and still intends to play basketball.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America Interview
Watch the exclusive AllSooners interview with Sooners defensive back (and wide receiver and small forward) Jacobe Johnson from Under Armour All-America practice in Orlando.
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
Alleged ‘straw’ owner of marijuana farm connected with quadruple murder arrested
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
KOKI FOX 23
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with a driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
kswo.com
One dead in Stephens County wreck
Stephens County, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The wreck happened just half a mile south of OK-7, half a mile south of Velma, OK in Stephens County. The driver and passenger in vehicle 1 were...
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
KXII.com
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol it happened on County Road 1554, approximately three miles south and one mile East of Lindsay at 7:59 a.m. Troopers said an SUV...
KOCO
Man dead, others injured after New Year's Day shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after the new year rang. Police said it happened in a parking lot outside of Fassler Hall near Northwest 10th Street and Walker Avenue. Multiple police units responded to the call. Officers on the scene...
