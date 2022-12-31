ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ABC4

Markkanen’s buzzer-beater ruled late as Jazz drop 5th straight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It looked like it would be one of the most unlikely buzzer-beaters in Utah Jazz history. But after getting beat by Miami on a buzzer-beater on New Year’s Eve, Utah’s last-second shot came a tick too late. Lauri Markkanen’s off-balance three-pointer, which was initially ruled good, was overturned on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game

Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Jaylen Brown Plows His Way to Two Points That's how you attack a set defense! Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to ...
BOSTON, MA

