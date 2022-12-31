Northern Oklahoma Youth Services came to visit the New Life Trails on Friday, Dec. 30. The children had the opportunity to observe the first haltering of the Trail’s newest calf, Muffy. Pictured are two of the calfs at the Trails, the 9-month old Little Bit (left) and the week old Muffy (right). New Life Trails is a non-profit that was founded with the goal of partnering with animals to reach the hearts of people and intervene emotionally, socially, and academically. The animals from the Trails visit Hospice, schools, retirement homes, nursing homes, churches, Northern Oklahoma Youth Service, they also offer equine therapy for autistic and at risk children, and many more outreaches. (Photo Provided)

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO