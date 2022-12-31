Read full article on original website
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
By Association: Eric Bischoff Explains How Another Wrestler Cost Bobby Lashley His Job
That’s a serious issue. With so many wrestlers coming through the doors of various promotions over the years, there have been all kinds of reasons for wrestlers leaving the company. This could range from common to oddly specific and happen to almost all kinds of different names. There have been many big names who have left the company for one reason or another and now we know something about about one of the bigger surprises.
LOOK: WWE Teases Popular Stable Reunion On Monday Night Raw
Reunion? There are so many wrestlers on the WWE roster that it is difficult to find something for all of them to do. One of the best ways to deal with the problem is to group them together in stables. WWE has used them for years and that tradition continues to be the case to this day. It now seems that WWE is at least considering a reunion of a departed stable.
AHA! Fans Believe They Have Solved Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Mystery
That’s him? There are a lot of ways to introduce a wrestler onto television and some of them involve not letting the fans know everything at once. Sometimes you will see a wrestler debut and not know who they are just yet. That can leave fans guessing, and now they are guessing again about the identity of a character who has only been around for a few weeks.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
He Did It: Surprising Names Top 2022 Merchandise Sales Charts
He’s #1? Merchandise is a huge part of wrestling as fans are able to buy something that supports one of their favorite wrestlers. WWE has released all kinds of wrestling gear and merchandise over the years, some of which is quite unique. They are not the only promotion that does so however, and now a non-WWE star has topped a rather important merchandise list.
Meet Valerie Bertinelli and Late Musician Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang
Valerie Bertinelli, who gained recognition in the Hollywood scene for her role as Barabara Cooper in the sitcom, One Day At A Time, is also a supportive mother to her only child, Wolfgang. The actress shares her son with her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, whom she married in 1981 and divorced 26 years later.
REVIEW: Royal Rumble 1992: Fair To Flair
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
