UConn at Xavier odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The No. 2 UConn Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East) take on the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (11-3, 3-0) Saturday. Tip from Cintas Center is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UConn vs. Xavier odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Xavier beat St. John’s 84-79 Wednesday, covering as a 1.5-point road favorite. The Musketeers are 7-6-1 against the spread (ATS) on the season and 6-4 ATS over their last 10 games. They’re led by G Souley Boum, who is averaging 17.3 points per game. Xavier ranks 5th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (40.8%) and 15th in points per game (83.9).

UConn beat Villanova at home 74-66 Wednesday. It led by just 1-point at halftime and failed to cover the spread as a 12.5-point home favorite. The Huskies are 11-2-1 ATS on the season and 8-2 ATS over their last 10 games. They rank 14th in opponents’ points per game (59.1) and 8th in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (26.5%).

UConn at Xavier odds

Lines last updated at 7:22 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): UConn -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Xavier +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UConn -2.5 (-110) | Xavier +2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 150.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

UConn at Xavier picks and predictions

Prediction

Xavier 74, UConn 70

PASS.

Xavier (+115) is 7-1 at home and looks like a decent value but the spread is a better play than the moneyline. Its lone home loss was by 2 against the then-No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 18, so it can play well against top-tier opponents at Cintas.

LEAN XAVIER +2.5 (-110).

UConn struggled heavily against Villanova and part of the reason for its issues was a big man with a soft touch and an elite guard. The combination of F Eric Dixon and G Caleb Daniels combined for 41 of the Wildcats’ 66 points.

That’s what Xavier has with Boum and its second-leading scorer, C Jack Nunge. The 23-year-old Nunge is a legit 7-footer that can protect the paint.

Xavier has also won 7 straight games and has just 3 losses. Those defeats came by 4 to Gonzaga, 7 to Duke, and 2 to Indiana. Those are good losses, and the Muskies should be able to keep this game close.

Xavier is 2-1 ATS in the Big East while UConn is just 1-2 ATS in Big East play.

Back XAVIER +2.5 (-110).

BET UNDER 150.5 (-105).

UConn has gone Under the projected total in 2 of its last 5 contests, and it has an elite defense that should cause Xavier some issues offensively. The Huskies are 22nd in opponents’ field goal percentage (38.4%).

Xavier is 1-2-1 O/U in its last 4 games. Both teams have played more to the Over this season, but the Musketeers have allowed 70 or fewer points in 3 of their last 4 home games.

Put it all together and — with this lofty total — back the UNDER 150.5 (-105).

