ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia at Georgia Tech odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRf21_0jzYn95w00

The No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-1 ACC) battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5, 0-2) at McCamish Pavilion Saturday. Tip from Atlanta is set for noon ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Cavaliers beat Albany 66-46 Wednesday, failing to cover as 26.5-point home favorites. Virginia is just 3-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. It is 1-1 straight up on the road as well. The Cavaliers rely heavily on their defense, which allows just 58.5 points per game, the 11th-fewest in the nation.

As for Georgia Tech, it lost to Clemson 79-66 Dec. 21, failing to cover as 2-point home underdogs. The Yellow Jackets are 6-5 ATS on the season but are just 1-3 ATS over their last 4 games. So far this season, the only notable stat for Georgia Tech is it’s 6th in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (26.3%).

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Virginia at Georgia Tech odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Virginia -500 (bet $500 to win $100) | Georgia Tech +350 (bet $100 to win $350)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Virginia -9.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech +9.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 127.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Virginia at Georgia Tech picks and predictions

Prediction

Virginia 68, Georgia Tech 56

PASS.

Virginia is 1-1 on the road, and while justified as a (-500) favorite, there is no value in backing the Cavaliers. Similarly, the Yellow Jackets have yet to win in conference play and likely won’t pull off the upset.

BET VIRGINIA -9.5 (-110).

The Yellow Jackets, even at home, haven’t been great against ACC opponents. They failed to cover as 2-point home favorites against Clemson and also failed to cover as 13.5-point road underdogs at UNC, losing 75-59.

Virginia has one of the best defenses in the nation and should limit what Georgia Tech, which sits 244th in field goal percentage (43.6%), can do. Virginia has failed to cover 7 in a row, and the oddsmakers reflect that here. It is 2-3 ATS against Power 5 opponents though.

Given their defensive prowess and Georgia Tech’s struggles in conference play, back VIRGINIA -9.5 (-110).

LEAN UNDER 127.5 (-110).

Virginia allows 58.5 points per game, and Georgia Tech’s offensive efficiency doesn’t do it many favors. The Yellow Jackets are 4-7 O/U this season while Virginia is 5-6.

The Cavaliers have gone Under in 2 straight games and in 4 of their last 5. Georgia Tech has 4-6 O/U in its last 10 as well. Back the UNDER 127.5 (-110) given both sides’ season-long trends.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

Related
streakingthelawn.com

Three reasons Virginia’s familiar roster has reached new heights this season

In their twelfth game of the 2022-23 season, Virginia made light work of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: buoyed by a 25-0 run spanning the first and second halves, the ‘Hoos climbed to 10-2 in a convincing 18-point victory over Josh Pastner’s outmatched squad. The Cavaliers comfortably sit in the top 25, seem like a shoo-in for an NCAA tournament berth, and stand out as contenders for the ACC title.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
GLADSTONE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2. Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident. A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘Live’ WWI mortar round found in Shenandoah home

January 1, 1987 — A U.S. Army team from Ft. Belvoir recently disposed of a “live” 70-year-old anti-tank mortar round found at a Shenandoah residence. According to Shenandoah Police Chief Harry Armbruster, the 1916 vintage 37-millimeter shell was found Dec. 17 at the residence of the late Myrtie M. Whiteside, 602 First Street.
SHENANDOAH, VA
NBC 29 News

Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel. A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident. No one in the hotel was hurt. This is a developing story.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night. The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was in a house that caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lynchburg, and no injuries were reported. The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the call in the 400 block of Holly Street around 12:40 p.m. December 1. Crews found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the two-story wood house.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Tuthill’s friends and co-workers bid farewell while honoring the LEO’s life during funeral service

Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack earlier that week. The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic… This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death. Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy