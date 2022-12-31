ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nets at Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mp1a5_0jzYlkXs00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday to try to finish 2022 on a 11-game winning streak. This will be the third time that these teams have faced each other this season. Brooklyn leads the regular-season series 2-0.

In the first game, on Nov. 5, the Nets won 98-94. Kevin Durant had 27 points and eight rebounds while Cam Thomas had 21 points and four assists off the bench. Brooklyn came back from being down 12 points in the game to win thanks to big contributions from Durant and Thomas.

In the second game, on Dec. 7, Brooklyn won 122-116. Kyrie Irving had 33 points and nine assists while Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in a win that was closer than it needed to be. The Nets led by as many as 23 points in contest only for the Hornets to come back and make the game interesting.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
  • Channel: YES Network

Nets at Hornets notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Joe Harris (knee). PROBABLE: Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness) and Edmond Sumner (thumb).

Hornets: OUT: Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand). QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard: Ben Simmons
  • Guard: Kyrie Irving
  • Forward: Kevin Durant
  • Forward: Royce O’Neale
  • Center: Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard: LaMelo Ball
  • Guard: Terry Rozier
  • Forward: Gordon Hayward
  • Forward: PJ Washington
  • Center: Mason Plumlee

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy