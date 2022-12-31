Nets at Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday to try to finish 2022 on a 11-game winning streak. This will be the third time that these teams have faced each other this season. Brooklyn leads the regular-season series 2-0.

In the first game, on Nov. 5, the Nets won 98-94. Kevin Durant had 27 points and eight rebounds while Cam Thomas had 21 points and four assists off the bench. Brooklyn came back from being down 12 points in the game to win thanks to big contributions from Durant and Thomas.

In the second game, on Dec. 7, Brooklyn won 122-116. Kyrie Irving had 33 points and nine assists while Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in a win that was closer than it needed to be. The Nets led by as many as 23 points in contest only for the Hornets to come back and make the game interesting.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Hornets notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Joe Harris (knee). PROBABLE: Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness) and Edmond Sumner (thumb).

Hornets: OUT: Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand). QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard: Ben Simmons

Guard: Kyrie Irving

Forward: Kevin Durant

Forward: Royce O’Neale

Center: Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets