Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches or Homemade Beef Stew w/Corn Bread $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Industrial Company Donates Trucks to OK Volunteer Fire Departments
An industrial company made an effort to help small volunteer fire departments in Oklahoma even after some of its own equipment was damaged in a fire, koco.com reported. Before Christmas, Dolese committed to helping smaller departments across the state. Last week, the company donated trucks to two volunteer fire departments, the report said.
Comments / 0