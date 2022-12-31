ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
TODAY.com

Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY

Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy