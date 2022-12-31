Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
See Barbara Walters’ most memorable moments on TODAY
Following the death of Barbara Walters, TODAY looks back at some of her most memorable moments on the broadcast where she began her trailblazing career.Jan. 2, 2023.
Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.
