Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
SB Nation
2022: The Year Reading Came Back From The Brink
The day is December 31 2021 and Reading Football Club have just reached the end of a hugely frustrating year. The first month had gone so well for the Royals, with a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth on January 29 the latest supposed evidence that the club was on the up, but Reading’s fortunes would unravel over the subsequent 11 months.
SB Nation
On This Day (1 January 2019): New year, old destination - and one striking similarity for SAFC!
The Sunderland squad have seen in the new year in the North West, stopping in the area after the superb Wigan Athletic win on Thursday in order to prepare for Blackpool later today. When they emerge from the tunnel this afternoon the side will be backed by another sell out...
Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil hopes to recreate ‘special’ Old Trafford memory
Gary O’Neil is plotting a repeat of one of his favourite football memories when he leads beleaguered Bournemouth into Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.O’Neil was part of a struggling Norwich side that claimed a stunning 2-1 win over Louis van Gaal’s team in December 2015 with goals from Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey.And O’Neil knows he will need to summon similar magic as the virus-hit Cherries head north on the back of what he described as the worst performance of his tenure in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.“I won there...
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
SB Nation
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Blackpool fan Matthew would be surprised to see his club sell striker Jerry Yates!
Matthew Crichton: Blackpool are without a win in seven matches, is the pressure starting to mount on Michael Appleton?. Matthew Jones: Without a question. Appleton has history with us and is of course, an ex PNE player - his appointment didn’t go down very well in the first place and the recent form has led to a bit of a battle of words with the fanbase and a degree of (mostly fairly muted) unrest in the stands.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 26 - Blackpool v Sunderland
The lads played a blinder yet again at the DW Stadium, with goals from Simms, Stewart, Roberts and an absolute screamer from Amad securing the three points. With Simms now recalled to struggling parent club Everton, the Wigan outing will be his last game in red and white this season. We of course wish him well, as he did a great job in the north east across the past 4-5 months.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What positives & negatives can we pluck from Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Other than Trai Hume, Amad was probably the only Sunderland player who had a solid ninety minutes and showed quality throughout. My big worry in his early days at Sunderland was whether he’d get a run of games to show what he can do. Since coming into the side he’s become undroppable and as a result he’s gone from strength to strength, and is showing his true quality having been given the minutes on the pitch and the responsibility that is required to get the best from him.
Yardbarker
“They are speaking to his agent”: Everton eyeing January move for attacker
Everton are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Elanga this month. According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, Everton have made an enquiry for the winger and they are in discussions with the player’s agent regarding a potential loan move for the remainder of the season. Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Everton are...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina
Chelsea are really insisting on signing a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Reece James. James will be out for up to four weeks after re-injuring his knee against Bournemouth. Right-back has always been a position Chelsea wanted to add more depth to but it has now become...
BBC
Saxon Earley: Plymouth Argyle sign Norwich City left-back for undisclosed fee
Plymouth Argyle have signed Norwich City left-back Saxon Earley. The 20-year-old has moved to Home Park for an undisclosed fee having spent the first part of this season on loan at League Two side Stevenage. Earley, who captained Norwich's youth sides, never made a senior appearance for the Canaries but...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
SB Nation
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: A Tale Of Two Halves (And Liverpool Were Bad In Both)
Bees: Konate 20’ (OG), Wissa 42’, Mbeumo 84’. Good news, bad news. Good news first: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is out with an injury. The bad news? Liverpool essentially have to send out the same lineup for the third match on the trot. There are, however, a few changes. Ibrahima Konaté comes in for Joel Matip, as does Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. Also, Fabinho returns to the midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a concussion.
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
SB Nation
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms recalled, Elanga loan rumours, French striker linked
Everton draw Manchester City 1-1. Watch the highlights below. Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the big point on the road. “As soon as it left my foot, I knew that I hit it perfectly. Even when I slipped, it gave me a bit more composure. We knew that for a majority of the game that we were going to be behind the ball but realised on transitions that we could be a threat. I’m delighted to take the point and I think we should be proud that we stuck to the game plan, and it paid off,” says Gray. [EFC]
Comments / 0