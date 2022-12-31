Iowa has to tear down its own Swamp. It is said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results yet if our elections are truly secure in Iowa, we keep voting in the same group of insiders over and over again. They have their own top-tier group of people who all know each other. That is the point of secret societies like the Freemasons. The members can help each other up, keep each other’s secrets and come to the other members’ defense. In the Freemasons, the penalty of breaking your oath is a gory death according to their own books. There is no room for a follower of Christ in a “society” such as this.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO