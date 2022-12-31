Read full article on original website
Iowa AG Bird Takes Immediate Action on Day One
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird took immediate action today on her first day in office by joining lawsuits, making moves to hire new prosecutors, and launching a full audit of victim services. These actions have been taken ahead of her official swearing in on Thursday, January 5, 2023. “Iowans elected...
2023 legislative preview canceled after GOP leaders decline participation
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, Sen. Amy Sinclair, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, from left, participated Jan. 4, 2022, in a legislative forum sponsored by the Iowa Capitol Press Association. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa Capitol Press Association announced Tuesday it...
Iowa student gun safety advocates share 2023 policy goals
Waverly Zhao, March for Our Lives legislative co-director talks about the gun regulation advocacy group’s goals for the 2023 state legislative session at a news conference Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Students with March for Our Lives Iowa said Tuesday they plan to focus during...
Pre filed bills ready for consideration in 2023 Iowa legislative session
The Iowa Legislature will consider a variety of pre-filed bills ahead of next week’s 2023 session debut. The Gazette reports that each year, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency collects proposed legislation filed ahead of the upcoming session, posting them online. The State Public Safety Department is asking...
SWANSON: Skeptical of Grassley being 33rd degree Freemason
Iowa has to tear down its own Swamp. It is said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results yet if our elections are truly secure in Iowa, we keep voting in the same group of insiders over and over again. They have their own top-tier group of people who all know each other. That is the point of secret societies like the Freemasons. The members can help each other up, keep each other’s secrets and come to the other members’ defense. In the Freemasons, the penalty of breaking your oath is a gory death according to their own books. There is no room for a follower of Christ in a “society” such as this.
Weather Service Updates Information on Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about hazardous winter weather impacting Iowa. Currently the weather is tracking more to the northwest and north central parts of Iowa, but could extend into central Iowa. (contributed information, NWS)
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Hazardous Weather
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about the expected hazardous weather affecting Iowa Monday into Tuesday. (contributed information, NWS)
NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS MILLION DOLLAR ROCKIN EVE POWERBALL JACKPOT
GARY KRIGBAUM OF SPINDALE, NORTH CAROLINA GOT HIS NEW YEAR OFF TO A GREAT START BY WINNING A MILLION DOLLARS IN A SPECIAL POWERBALL DRAWING IN NEW YORK CITY ON NEW YEAR’S EVE. KRIGBAUM’S BIG WIN OCCURRED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT WHEN HE WON THE POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE...
ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON
THERE IS AN ICE STORM WAENING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY. DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS. .ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023. WHAT...Significant...
I-Smile dental program gets kids into oral health care
I-Smile is a program helping Iowans connect to oral health care, which includes what we’ve always thought of as dental care but also includes the overall health of our gums, nutrition to promote healthy teeth and information about topics such as fluoride and sealants. Counties are grouped into small...
