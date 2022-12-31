Read full article on original website
No injuries in drive-by shooting near Girard Park
Police investigators are asking for tips after someone in a vehicle fired a gun at two people walking on UL's campus
wbrz.com
Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
theadvocate.com
Man facing death penalty in 2019 Carencro shooting that killed two sent to psychiatric facility
A Church Point man facing the death penalty in a first-degree murder case has been found incompetent to proceed and committed to a state psychiatric care facility for treatment. Jeremy Edwards, 24, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and counts of armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer...
WDSU
Addis police officer arrested after deadly chase
BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls has been arrested. David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and faces charges of negligent homicide and injuring connected to the crash. He is accused of t-boning the car the teenagers were in during the chase.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers would like help from the public finding a stolen motorcycle.
WTHR
Lafayette Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023
We're one week away from the start of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate and House will meet separately next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Youngsville Family Pleads for Return of Father's Ashes
The box that contained the remains is described as a "small brown wood box that you can hold in one hand and is sealed".
wbrz.com
Expert says officer arrested in deadly crash did not follow state, federal pursuit policies
BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement expert with decades of experience — who also helped write pursuit policies for some local law enforcement agencies — says the Addis police officer who killed two teen girls in West Baton Rouge violated state and national pursuit protocols. Scott Courrege said...
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer to be charged in teens' deaths in crash during chase, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being arrested for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Addis officer David Cauthron was arrested and booked Sunday evening, WBRZ reported....
wbrz.com
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
Shooting in Church Point injures one, three juveniles arrested
Three juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in Church Point, according to the Church Point Police Department (CPPD).
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Two teens killed when Addis Police unit crashes during multi-parish police chase
Two teens were killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Baton Rouge, authorities said. Tyquel Zanders, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking...
Lafayette police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
Authorities are currently at the scene of a shooting in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
theadvocate.com
Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
