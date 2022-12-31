ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

wbrz.com

Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Addis police officer arrested after deadly chase

BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls has been arrested. David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and faces charges of negligent homicide and injuring connected to the crash. He is accused of t-boning the car the teenagers were in during the chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

