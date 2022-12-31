Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN
D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
wdadradio.com
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
wdadradio.com
LINDA HAMILTON
Linda Yatsko Hamilton of Homer City died Sunday January 1, 2023, of natural causes at Indiana Hospital. She was born May 17,1949. in Indiana, PA to the late Harriet and Nick Yatsko of Diamondville, PA. Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her...
wdadradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
wdadradio.com
PAULINE WILSON, 92
Pauline P. Wilson, 92 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born January 26, 1930 in Coral, PA, the daughter of the late John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne...
wdadradio.com
SARAH SWISTOCK, 89
Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Sarah was the daughter of the late Dick and Sarah Reed, she was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff, were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
wdadradio.com
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
wdadradio.com
SPECIAL MASS SCHEDULED TODAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI IN GREENSBURG
While mourners are paying tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will hold a special memorial Mass today. According to an announcement from the diocese, Bishop Larry Kulick is asking the faithful to join him for a Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. Kulick called Benedict “a consonant theologian and one of the great intellectual lights of the post-conciliar Church.” He added that Benedict faced a lot of modern-day challenges and “proved himself to be a gentle shepherd.”
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg diocese's Bishop Kulick announces memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI
The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has announced a special Mass commemorating Pope Benedict XVI, who has died. Bishop Larry J. Kulick is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg to join him in prayer on Monday as he celebrates Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg at 11:45 a.m.
Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision
The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Comments / 0