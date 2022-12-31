ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022

A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Connecticut Public

Bringing 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' to the screen

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) We fall in love, and we decide to marry in this one incredible moment. And what if everything that happens after that is about trying to remember that moment?. NADWORNY: The series follows Toby, played by Jesse Eisenberg, a recently divorced, 40-something doctor who tries to...
Connecticut Public

Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine

Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Connecticut Public

After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January'

OK, we're now on the third day of dry January, for those who celebrate - or more to the point, those who don't. The notion is to avoid alcohol for the month right after the excesses of the holidays. Surely, some people violated dry January at one minute after midnight on New Year's. But Richard de Visser insists you're not too late.
Connecticut Public

NASA Apollo astronaut Walt Cunningham has died at age 90

One of the early Apollo astronauts has died. Walt Cunningham died Tuesday after complications from a fall. He was 90. Walt Cunningham flew in space just one time. His flight in 1968 was an important — and often forgotten one — for the lunar program. Cunningham was the...
Connecticut Public

Encore: One of the country's oldest independent record stores is closing

One of the country's oldest independent record stores is closing its doors for good. For more than five decades, Record Revolution has been a fixture in the music scene around Cleveland. It's seen customer preferences changes again and again, from vinyl to cassettes, CDs, to streaming and back to vinyl again. Kabir Bhatia from member station WKSU visited Record Revolution before it's official closing date, now set for January 7.
