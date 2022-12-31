Read full article on original website
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Is reading more books part of your New Year's resolution? Here's what's coming in 2023
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to read more books but you don't know where to start, well, we've got some help for you. Andrew Limbong hosts NPR's "Book Of The Day" podcast, and he's here with an early look at some new books coming out in 2023. Hey, Andrew. Happy New Year.
Bringing 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' to the screen
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) We fall in love, and we decide to marry in this one incredible moment. And what if everything that happens after that is about trying to remember that moment?. NADWORNY: The series follows Toby, played by Jesse Eisenberg, a recently divorced, 40-something doctor who tries to...
A father's recipe for fudge is a decadent dessert meant for sharing
All this season, we've been sharing stories from our listeners of their favorite family recipes. It's a series we call All Things We're Cooking. Today we hear from Jan Kincaid, who brings us a dessert meant for sharing with friends and neighbors. JAN KINCAID: I was very happy to submit...
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) This 13-year-old border collie is doing his part. Scruff is his name, and Scruff has collected more than 1,000 bottles over the past year for recycling in his town of Nuneaton in central England.
A new year means lots of new TV shows and movies. What to expect
So with the new year comes new TV shows and movies. But even though I live for new stuff to watch, I can't watch all the new stuff. So we asked Pop Culture Happy Hour's Linda Holmes and Aisha Harris to find out what's on their radar. Hello, you two.
After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January'
OK, we're now on the third day of dry January, for those who celebrate - or more to the point, those who don't. The notion is to avoid alcohol for the month right after the excesses of the holidays. Surely, some people violated dry January at one minute after midnight on New Year's. But Richard de Visser insists you're not too late.
Immerse yourself in this colossal desert 'City' — but leave the selfie stick at home
Most people who visit Michael Heizer's City start out in Las Vegas, a place dominated by the blaring sounds of slot machines, air conditioning, and the Bellagio Hotel and Casino's famous fountains dancing in time to the songs of Celine Dion. So it's quite a shock, after a three-hour drive...
NASA Apollo astronaut Walt Cunningham has died at age 90
One of the early Apollo astronauts has died. Walt Cunningham died Tuesday after complications from a fall. He was 90. Walt Cunningham flew in space just one time. His flight in 1968 was an important — and often forgotten one — for the lunar program. Cunningham was the...
Encore: One of the country's oldest independent record stores is closing
One of the country's oldest independent record stores is closing its doors for good. For more than five decades, Record Revolution has been a fixture in the music scene around Cleveland. It's seen customer preferences changes again and again, from vinyl to cassettes, CDs, to streaming and back to vinyl again. Kabir Bhatia from member station WKSU visited Record Revolution before it's official closing date, now set for January 7.
Sleekly sentimental, 'Living' plays like an 'Afterschool Special' for grownups
When historians look back on the COVID-19 years, they'll be struck by how those many months of anxiety and social distancing led countless people to ask themselves big existential questions: Have I been doing the work I really want to do? Have I been living the way I really want to live? Or have I been simply coasting as my life passes by?
