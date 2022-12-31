Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Republican Kevin McCarthy's future is in flux ahead of House speaker vote
And we begin this hour with the standoff unfolding on Capitol Hill. The new Congress is set to convene for the first time tomorrow. We know Republicans are taking over the majority in the House. What we do not know, not yet, is who they will elect to lead them as speaker. Kevin McCarthy of California has been trying and so far failing to lock down the votes he needs, which raises the specter of a, quote, "Republican majority hopelessly damaged from the start, along with the institution of the House itself." Well, that is the argument put forward by Brendan Buck in a new essay for The New York Times. Buck worked for the last two Republican speakers of the House. And he is with us now. Welcome.
Politics chat: President Biden begins 2023 with a politically divided Congress
Let's start with politics. President Biden returns to Washington tomorrow, and Congress will be back on Tuesday for what could be a year of intense partisan conflict. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to explain how the year might play out. Good morning and Happy New Year, Tamara.
Election deniers remain in office — and so does the threat to democracy, writer says
It's a new year. And on Tuesday, the new 118th Congress will be sworn in in Washington. That red wave many conservatives hoped for didn't materialize in the 2022 midterms, and many prominent election deniers lost their races. And yet, of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory in 2020, nearly all of them are returning to congress - all eight senators and 118 House representatives. Our next guest says that could set up a battle within the Republican Party. David Graham is a staff writer for The Atlantic and wrote about this recently in a piece titled, "The Threat To Democracy Is Still In Congress." David Graham joins us now. Welcome.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office
Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office. “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday. McCarthy and his staff...
Biden touts (real and figurative) bridge over troubled US
Joe Biden has yet to formally announce his re-election bid, but a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday will neatly encapsulate the expected pitch: a Democratic president building bridges -- literal and figurative -- at a time when Republicans can't even agree among themselves. That message got Biden elected in 2020 and will be at the center of a re-election campaign if he does run -- something he is widely expected to announce in the coming weeks.
How Trump appointees have helped transform the Fifth Circuit
2022 was a big year for federal courts, and not just the Supreme Court. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees cases out of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi - they had an especially busy year. Throughout the year, judges on that court blocked a number of President Biden's policies. And even if you don't live in those states, their decisions affect everything - from federal immigration policy, like who gets to enter the country and how they're policed, to how student debt will be handled, including a challenge to Biden's student loan cancellation program. One of the cases that's before the Supreme Court came out of the 5th Circuit, and it will be argued in the February session.
Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement?
Over the holidays, President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill, and it includes provisions that are meant to help U.S. workers set aside more money for retirement. NPR's Arezou Rezvani has been looking at the finer details and joins us now to talk about what's changing. Hi, Arezou. AREZOU...
The vote for House speaker will extend to a 2nd day — as will McCarthy's fight to win
California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy is in a fight to secure the needed votes to become speaker of the House.
States are kicking off new legislative sessions. These are the top issues
Many state legislatures will meet in the new year. And they will have the power to address some polarizing issues. The most polarizing may be abortion, which the Supreme Court threw to the states when it overturn Roe v. Wade. But they may try to pass new laws. The new Congress is divided between the parties. But many state legislatures are not, which gives them more power to act.
Republicans take control of the House in this new session of Congress
Today, a new Congress begins, and Republicans take charge of the House. Democrats keep the Senate and, of course, the White House. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports on what to expect when you're expecting divided government. SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: One of the challenges President Biden faces with a new...
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Morning news brief
Injuries are part of all sports, but football is unique for the number of serious injuries people suffer while millions watch on TV. Last night came an event so startling that the NFL suspended Monday Night Football. Early in the first quarter, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collided with another player, stood up and then collapsed. His heart had stopped.
In Ukraine, the new year was met with more sheltering from aerial bombardment
Russia's defense ministry is accusing Ukraine of killing dozens of soldiers at an outpost near the city of Donetsk. Ukraine - Ukrainian sources have effectively confirmed this, except they say the death toll may be in the hundreds. NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN HAYDA,...
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
On-air challenge: Every year around this time we do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people you probably never heard of until 2022, but who made news during the past 12 months. You tell me who they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.
CT Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins
The Connecticut General Assembly begins its two-year term Wednesday with three dozen new members, significantly higher salaries, more leadership titles, and the Capitol fully open to the public for the first time since COVID-19 arrived. Legislative leaders say they have agreed in principle on rules requiring committees to meet in...
