Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Politics chat: President Biden begins 2023 with a politically divided Congress
Let's start with politics. President Biden returns to Washington tomorrow, and Congress will be back on Tuesday for what could be a year of intense partisan conflict. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to explain how the year might play out. Good morning and Happy New Year, Tamara.
Remembering journalist Barbara Walters
And now we'll remember Barbara Walters, one of journalism's most influential figures, who died yesterday at 93. Over her decades-long career, she made her mark as one of the industry's first female television writers and the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news program. Back in 2008, our host, Michel Martin, spoke with Walters about her career and childhood. Her father ran one of Miami's most prominent nightclubs.
How Trump appointees have helped transform the Fifth Circuit
2022 was a big year for federal courts, and not just the Supreme Court. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees cases out of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi - they had an especially busy year. Throughout the year, judges on that court blocked a number of President Biden's policies. And even if you don't live in those states, their decisions affect everything - from federal immigration policy, like who gets to enter the country and how they're policed, to how student debt will be handled, including a challenge to Biden's student loan cancellation program. One of the cases that's before the Supreme Court came out of the 5th Circuit, and it will be argued in the February session.
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Republican Kevin McCarthy's future is in flux ahead of House speaker vote
And we begin this hour with the standoff unfolding on Capitol Hill. The new Congress is set to convene for the first time tomorrow. We know Republicans are taking over the majority in the House. What we do not know, not yet, is who they will elect to lead them as speaker. Kevin McCarthy of California has been trying and so far failing to lock down the votes he needs, which raises the specter of a, quote, "Republican majority hopelessly damaged from the start, along with the institution of the House itself." Well, that is the argument put forward by Brendan Buck in a new essay for The New York Times. Buck worked for the last two Republican speakers of the House. And he is with us now. Welcome.
Encore: When someone turns 100, these volunteers are there to be sure they're honored
The Census Bureau says that in the U.S. today, there are around 90,000 centenarians, people who have reached the age of 100 or beyond. In Tulsa, there's a group working to honor their elder Oklahomans. NPR's Jason Breslow reports. JASON BRESLOW, BYLINE: Gloria Helmuth has seen the joy of what...
The vote for House speaker will extend to a 2nd day — as will McCarthy's fight to win
California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy is in a fight to secure the needed votes to become speaker of the House.
Morning news brief
In the year just ended, Ukraine's government issued nearly 15,000 air raid warnings. That's one measure of how often Russia has targeted Ukrainian cities. And the New Year has begun about the same way, with people taking shelter. INSKEEP: NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN...
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Election deniers remain in office — and so does the threat to democracy, writer says
It's a new year. And on Tuesday, the new 118th Congress will be sworn in in Washington. That red wave many conservatives hoped for didn't materialize in the 2022 midterms, and many prominent election deniers lost their races. And yet, of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory in 2020, nearly all of them are returning to congress - all eight senators and 118 House representatives. Our next guest says that could set up a battle within the Republican Party. David Graham is a staff writer for The Atlantic and wrote about this recently in a piece titled, "The Threat To Democracy Is Still In Congress." David Graham joins us now. Welcome.
States are kicking off new legislative sessions. These are the top issues
Many state legislatures will meet in the new year. And they will have the power to address some polarizing issues. The most polarizing may be abortion, which the Supreme Court threw to the states when it overturn Roe v. Wade. But they may try to pass new laws. The new Congress is divided between the parties. But many state legislatures are not, which gives them more power to act.
A bill to fight expensive prison phone call costs heads to Biden's desk
Legislation that aims to curb the costs of phone calls behind bars is heading to President Biden's desk for his signature. The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022, which was approved by Congress last month, is a major victory for the Federal Communications Commission in its yearslong fight to cap how much private companies charge incarcerated people for phone calls.
Biden touts (real and figurative) bridge over troubled US
Joe Biden has yet to formally announce his re-election bid, but a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday will neatly encapsulate the expected pitch: a Democratic president building bridges -- literal and figurative -- at a time when Republicans can't even agree among themselves. That message got Biden elected in 2020 and will be at the center of a re-election campaign if he does run -- something he is widely expected to announce in the coming weeks.
McCarthy scrambles for votes to be elected speaker of the House
Rep. Kevin McCarthy was nominated by House Republicans for the top leadership job in November but hours before his party takes control of the House of Representatives he's scrambling to lock down a majority to get the gavel. Previous speakers have faced defections in the first vote of the session...
Kimmel Roasts George Santos, Says He ‘Catfished’ Congressional District
Jimmy Kimmel came back from the holidays ready to roast the latest political flops from over the break. Naturally, he took a shot at newly elected congressman George Santos, who spent his first morning on Capitol Hill dodging reporters and getting iced by his fellow Republicans. Kimmel went down the growing list of fabrications spouted by the 34-year-old including appearing to have lied about his education, his employment history, his financial dealings, being Jewish, his grandparents surviving the Holocaust, and his mother dying of 9/11-related illnesses. “He basically catfished an entire congressional district,” the late night host remarked. Santos, who won the...
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
On-air challenge: Every year around this time we do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people you probably never heard of until 2022, but who made news during the past 12 months. You tell me who they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.
