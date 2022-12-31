ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home on New Year's Day in Forks Twp.

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day fire that damaged a home in Northampton County. Firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Kirkland Road in Forks Township. It's not clear if anyone was hurt or displaced, but there appears to be...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4 Shot in Lehigh Valley on New Year's Day

Four people were shot on New Year's Day in the Lehigh Valley. The Sunday night shooting happened along East Clair Street -- near the East Side Youth Center -- in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Allentown police said. Officers arrived around 9:15 p.m. to find one man with gunshot wounds, police said. They...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Police have not yet released any details. At last check,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
Daily Voice

20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours

Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

4 people shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown

The city of Allentown started off 2023 with four people shot and wounded in an incident on New Year’s Day. Officers called for shots fired at 9:15 p.m. Sunday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East Clair Street, off of Hanover Avenue on the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting. 
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Have you seen this car? Palmer Twp. police say it’s connected to shots fired incident.

Palmer Township police are looking for help from the public to track down a car connected to a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon. Police say someone fired shots at a home at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Police posted a blurry video on the website crimewatchpa.com of a black over burgundy Subaru Forrester driving away from the incident.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

