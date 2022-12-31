Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home on New Year's Day in Forks Twp.
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day fire that damaged a home in Northampton County. Firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Kirkland Road in Forks Township. It's not clear if anyone was hurt or displaced, but there appears to be...
WFMZ-TV Online
American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Shot in Lehigh Valley on New Year's Day
Four people were shot on New Year's Day in the Lehigh Valley. The Sunday night shooting happened along East Clair Street -- near the East Side Youth Center -- in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Allentown police said. Officers arrived around 9:15 p.m. to find one man with gunshot wounds, police said. They...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Police have not yet released any details. At last check,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.
Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Gunfire breaks out in Reading
Police responded to a shooting this morning in Reading. Grace Griffaton will have more. Gunfire erupted outside a bar in Exeter Township late Friday night. Details at 5:30.
Man in custody after barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia
Police were called for reports of a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.
20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours
Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
4 people shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown
The city of Allentown started off 2023 with four people shot and wounded in an incident on New Year’s Day. Officers called for shots fired at 9:15 p.m. Sunday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East Clair Street, off of Hanover Avenue on the city’s east side.
Driver Who Killed Grandmother During Wild Pursuit Identified By Police In Philadelphia
Police have identified the erratic driver who was fleeing police when he struck several vehicles, killing a 78-year-old woman in one last week in Philadelphia. Jovan Lowe is wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle and more in connection with the crash on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Mantua, city police said.
4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.
WGAL
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
Have you seen this car? Palmer Twp. police say it’s connected to shots fired incident.
Palmer Township police are looking for help from the public to track down a car connected to a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon. Police say someone fired shots at a home at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Police posted a blurry video on the website crimewatchpa.com of a black over burgundy Subaru Forrester driving away from the incident.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
