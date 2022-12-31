ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Crews battle fire at multi-story home in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 9:25 a.m. at a two-story open/vacant structure near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road, authorities said. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing crews battling a fire at a home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Road Closed After SW OKC Crash

A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 for several hours in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Two highway ramps were closed for several hours Monday in the Oklahoma City metro after a semi rolled on its side, causing problems during rush hour. The tractor-trailer rolled over around 2 p.m. Monday. near Interstates 235 and 240 in Moore. The southbound ramp coming to eastbound I-240 was closed for several hours as crews worked to move the truck.
MOORE, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK

