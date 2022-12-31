Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
Crews battle fire at multi-story home in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 9:25 a.m. at a two-story open/vacant structure near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road, authorities said. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing crews battling a fire at a home.
News On 6
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
News On 6
Road Closed After SW OKC Crash
A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
news9.com
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
Pilot emergency landing causes plane to flip
A pilot of a small single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing at a local airport when the plane ended up on it's roof.
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
News On 6
1 Killed, 3 Hurt: Witness Watching New Year Fireworks Hears Shots In Midtown OKC
As people rang in the New Year in midtown Oklahoma City, shots rang out. A witness recalled what he heard during a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at a parking lot outside the restaurant and beer garden, Fassler Hall. The...
News On 6
Former Millwood High School Standout Shot, Killed Outside Midtown Bar
Oklahoma City Police said a 22-year-old student-athlete was shot and killed on New Year's Day in midtown while four other men were injured. Police said Daniel Howard died in the shooting shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Investigators said a fight was happening inside a bar on Northwest 10th Street,...
KOCO
Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 for several hours in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Two highway ramps were closed for several hours Monday in the Oklahoma City metro after a semi rolled on its side, causing problems during rush hour. The tractor-trailer rolled over around 2 p.m. Monday. near Interstates 235 and 240 in Moore. The southbound ramp coming to eastbound I-240 was closed for several hours as crews worked to move the truck.
Car loses control, crashes into fence at governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car lost control and crashed into the fence at the governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went through the perimeter fence at the governor’s mansion.
OKCPD identifies suspect in NYE shooting that left victim shot in both legs
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the suspect in Saturday's shooting on the city's northwest side that left the victim shot in both legs.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
Police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbors during New Year’s
One man has been taken into custody after police say he "responded" to a neighbor's New Year's celebration.
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
NW OKC shooting leaves one man shot in both legs, suspect in custody
Oklahoma City Police say one person has been shot and the suspect is in custody following a shooting at 2420 NW 23rd Street and Villa.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
