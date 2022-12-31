ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death

Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Longtime ABC News anchor and renowned interviewer Barbara Walters died at her home in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 93, Good Morning America reports. A breaker of glass ceilings — Walters was both the first female co-host of the Today show and the first female anchor of a network evening news program  — her Barbara Walters Specials "made Ms. Walters as famous, or nearly as famous, as the people she interviewed," The New York Times writes. She joined ABC News in 1976, later becoming the host of 20/20 and subsequently launching The View; in her five-decade career, she accumulated 12 Emmy awards. "In all the years that Barbara has spent covering the world, those of us who have moved along in her wake have done better because she was there first setting standards, and she has taught us all something," former World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings said during her induction to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989.
Barbara Walters, Landmark Journalist and History-Making Interviewer, Dead at 93

Barbara Walters, the trailblazing journalist who changed the course of morning, evening, and daytime news throughout her 60 year television career, has died at the age of 93. The news was announced late Friday night by Disney CEO Bob Iger. “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger wrote on his Twitter account. “She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a...
