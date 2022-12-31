ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

XXL Mag

Meek Mill Appears to Respond After Kanye West Cries While Laughing at Him

Meek Mill may have responded to Kanye West after he was recorded laughing hysterically about him during a Clubhouse chat session. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Meek Mill jumped on his Twitter page and posted a message possibly aimed at Kanye West, who was laughing uncontrollably on Clubhouse at the thought of the Philadelphia rapper giving him advice during his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debacle.
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance

Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Gets His Phone 'Pickpocketed' In Ghana & Pleads For Its Return

Accra, Ghana - Meek Mill’s trip to Ghana for the Afro Nation music festival isn’t going as he may have planned as the rapper has revealed he had his phone stolen. On Thursday (December 29), Meek took to his Instagram Stories with a message stating someone had “pickpocketed” his phone and he wanted it back. The Dream Chasers boss shared several videos on his IG Stories of him out and about with Ghanaians while on his way to the festival.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice

Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Responds To His Judge Being Stripped Of Cases

Meek Mill has responded to the judge he believed to have a personal vendetta against him having all of her criminal cases reassigned amid misconduct allegations. Lawyers and other judges have accused Judge Genece Brinkley of “imposing illegal sentences, allowing sentences to run past their maximum date, or failing [to] address cases remanded to her by higher courts” after reviewing her caseload.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Wants To Know Why ‘Everybody [Is] So Quiet’ About YSL Plea Deals

6ix9ine doesn’t miss a chance to insert himself into controversy and he’s shared a few thoughts about Young Thug‘s co-defendants taking plea deals in the YSL RICO case. After cooperating with authorities and earning a favorable plea deal, Tekashi believes he’s taken far more heat from the Hip Hop community for his alleged snitching compared to what has recently transpired with Gunna and other YSL affiliates regaining their freedom.
RadarOnline

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).

