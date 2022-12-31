Read full article on original website
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy — (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes next Sunday
Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry's first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir "Spare."
CBS Evening News, January 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; 4 rescued after Tesla plunges off cliff in California.
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on new book
Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was fired the day after the January 6 Capitol attack. Now, Sund tells CBS News chief campaign correspondent Robert Costa that he is concerned another attack could happen again.
