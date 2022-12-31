Read full article on original website
NEXT Weather Alert: 48-hour storm could leave Twin Cities with 6-10 inches of snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- The flakes have subsided in many parts of the state, but they're not going to remain gone for long, and are expected to add to some already daunting snow totals in parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning in several south-central Minnesota...
Pennsylvania officials share details on arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Pennsylvania law enforcement officials held a news conference to release details about the arrest last week of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Watch their full remarks.
Effects of mass extinction in California | 60 Minutes
Stanford biologist Liz Hadly says the effects of mass extinction are already apparent in California. Salmon and eagle populations have declined, and the state’s iconic grizzly bear has gone extinct.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Maine home searched in investigation of machete attack on NYPD officers
A 19-year-old man is in custody. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the latest on the three wounded officers.
Nearly 150K signatures submitted in effort to legalize recreational use of marijuana
- Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
2 arrested in power substation vandalism that left thousands without power in Washington state
Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy...
Idaho murders suspect waives extradition
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will soon be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Bryan Kohberger waived extradition rights in a brief hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Nikki Battiste reports.
Amber McLaughlin becomes first transgender woman to be executed in U.S.
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger expected to waive extradition hearing in first court appearance
The man charged in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students will appear in court in Pennsylvania today. Brian Kohberger is not expected to challenge his extradition back to Idaho. CBS News national correspondent Nikki Battiste joins CBS News with more on today's hearing and the case.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
4 rescued after Tesla plunges off cliff in California
The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a Tesla to fly off a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway and nearly land in the ocean. Remarkably, all four people survived the 250-foot drop.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in high-speed car chase that killed 2 teens: "That cop has a lot of questions to answer"
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
In inauguration speech, DeSantis highlights Florida as success story amid speculation about 2024 plans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis laid into the federal government and Democratic-run states, and portrayed Florida as "a citadel for freedom," "where 'woke' goes to die," and as an overall model for the country, in the inauguration speech Tuesday for his second term. Desantis, who is often floated as a potential...
CBS Evening News, January 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; 4 rescued after Tesla plunges off cliff in California.
Police on scene of crash with dump truck in Piscataway, N.J.
There was a crash involving a dump truck and a car in Piscataway on Monday. CBS2's Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to criminal charges
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding customers and investors while appearing in court in New York today. Randy Zelin, a criminal defense attorney, adjunct professor for Cornell University Law School and former prosecutor, joins CBS News to discuss the case.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar has the latest from Cincinnati. Then CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins Elaine Quijano to discuss what we know about Harlin's cardiac arrest.
Dr. David Agus on Buffalo Bills' player Damar Hamlin's condition after collapsing on field
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss NFL player Damar Hamlin's condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game. The Buffalo Bills safety is in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin's injury raises athlete safety concerns
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition after he collapsed with cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer joins CBS News to discuss the concerns about athletes' safety on the field.
