CBS News

Idaho murders suspect waives extradition

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will soon be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Bryan Kohberger waived extradition rights in a brief hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Nikki Battiste reports.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Amber McLaughlin becomes first transgender woman to be executed in U.S.

A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Louisiana officer arrested for role in high-speed car chase that killed 2 teens: "That cop has a lot of questions to answer"

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
CBS News

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar has the latest from Cincinnati. Then CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins Elaine Quijano to discuss what we know about Harlin's cardiac arrest.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin's injury raises athlete safety concerns

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition after he collapsed with cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer joins CBS News to discuss the concerns about athletes' safety on the field.
CBS News

CBS News

