FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
Was Lil Dicky Really Spotted In Grand Rapids?
You might have seen pictures posted online by your friends of a guy that looks like rapper and actor Lil Dicky in Grand Rapids. Was it really Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky and if so what was he doing in Grand Rapids?. Who Is Lil Dicky?. Before we find out...
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
Rockford’s Corner Bar raising money for longtime cook whose daughter died in shooting
ROCKFORD, MI -- The Corner Bar in Rockford is helping to raise funds for a longtime cook whose daughter, a young mother of two, died in a late-December shooting in Grand Rapids. John Vanaman, general manager of The Corner Bar, created a GoFundMe page to support the family of 23-year-old...
wkzo.com
Report: Actions by former Kalamazoo Public Schools Operations Director may have been illegal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – More details have been released on last week’s firing of the Kalamazoo Public Schools Operations Director, and it appears some of his alleged misdeeds may have been legal violations. In documents provided by the school district, an independent investigator found that Jim English...
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week
A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Helping others the highlight of Rillastine Wilkins’ remarkable 45 years in Muskegon politics
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Looking back on her 45 years in politics, Rillastine Wilkins is most satisfied knowing that she was able to help regular folk. She had seen her fill of cronyism. She saw those who were in public office for the “prestige.” She witnessed them throwing favors to their friends.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
New far-right board hires John Gibbs to lead Ottawa County government
WEST OLIVE, MI – A slate of new, far-right Ottawa County commissioners has fired the current county administrator and replaced him with John Gibbs, a Republican congressional candidate who was backed by former president Donald Trump and lost last fall. The decision Tuesday to fire Ottawa County Administrator John...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
'They left him to die and it's wrong.' Neighbor speaks up in hope of getting justice for teen shot on New Years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that rang in the new year. One person was killed and five others are recovering as of Monday. The first shooting death of the year involved a 16-year-old boy near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE...
