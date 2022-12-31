Read full article on original website
Walmart and Target fans could be left in the cold after Aldi and Lidl reveal good news for shoppers
DISCOUNT grocery brands have grown amid an inflationary economy as shoppers look to save costs. But as Walmart and Target shoppers continue to see rising prices, more may be flocking to Aldi and Lidl to save money. Aldi and Lidl are continuing an aggressive push across the US market and...
Five Walmart changes in 2023 – customers will notice a different shopping experience
CUSTOMERS may notice changes to their shopping experience as Walmart has implemented five changes. As the giant retailer made some notable shifts last year, many shoppers are saying sayonara. Although, some of the revisions could be necessary if customers want to continue purchasing their favorite items for the affordable prices...
Walmart and Target Have a Big Problem They Don't Want to Fix
Retailers and restaurants love to push work off on consumers under the guise that it's somehow better for them. It's like when you order a bagel and a cup of coffee at Panera Bread and you get handled, a blank bagel, frozen butter or cream cheese packets, and an empty coffee cup.
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Walmart after-Christmas clearance sale: The best end-of-year deals on toys, home goods and more
Following its huge Christmas sale, Walmart has marked down more merchandise for the end of 2022. The retailer is holding an end-of-year clearance sale with price drops up to 50% off on many must-have items. Discounts are available on robot vacuums, air fryers and toys. The sale also has rollback...
Shop Bed Bath & Beyond Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $2 and Get Your Order in Time for the Holidays
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know
What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...
Walmart Has Easy New Way to Shop That Amazon, Target Don't Offer
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report recently launched its TrendGetter to enable Walmart shoppers an easy way to find and shop influencer products by just taking a picture of the product, and artificial intelligence does the rest. The new A.I. tool finds the product and provides the best price. So,...
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Need to do some last-minute shopping? These stores are open on Christmas and New Year’s
Lucky for last-minute shoppers, some stores are open on Christmas and New Years.
Walmart Thefts and Potential Store Closures Blamed on Self-Checkout By Employees and Customers
Shoplifting analysts agree with the assessment, pointing to a lack of oversight. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping
As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Gift returns and exchanges: How have stores changed their policies for the holiday season?
Now that all the presents are unwrapped, the real fun begins deciding which gifts are keepers compared to others that are getting returned. Shoppers are starting to flood stores to get a head start on their post-holiday returns and exchanges, and if you're searching for the gift receipt, here are some gift return and exchange policies to keep in mind courtesy of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
The Best After-Christmas Sales From the Biggest Retailers in 2022
If you thought all the good deals already happened this year, think again. Tons of retailers are slashing prices this week through the beginning of January with deals just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These end-of-year winter clearance events are your last chance to score markdowns on kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture and more. It also means you'll get more bang for your buck on those gift cards you got for Christmas! We spotted everything from gourmet bakeware 50 percent off to UGG throws under $20. Take a look at our list of the best after-Christmas sales below and treat yourself to big savings.
The pandemic didn't kill stores but they'll never be the same again
Shopping looks a little different these days as retailers double down on technology like self-checkout and buy online, pickup in store.
Urgent warning as shops make holiday return rules stricter this year – see policies at retailers like Walmart and Target
RETURNING gifts that weren't exactly what you asked for is going to be a bit tougher this year. Gone are the days of "hassle-free" shipping. About 60% of retailers are changing rules regarding holiday returns, according to goTRG, a return management provider. What were once generous guidelines to help shoppers...
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times
With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
