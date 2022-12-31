ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Walmart and Target Have a Big Problem They Don't Want to Fix

Retailers and restaurants love to push work off on consumers under the guise that it's somehow better for them. It's like when you order a bagel and a cup of coffee at Panera Bread and you get handled, a blank bagel, frozen butter or cream cheese packets, and an empty coffee cup.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
TODAY.com

What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...
TheStreet

Walmart Has Easy New Way to Shop That Amazon, Target Don't Offer

Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report recently launched its TrendGetter to enable Walmart shoppers an easy way to find and shop influencer products by just taking a picture of the product, and artificial intelligence does the rest. The new A.I. tool finds the product and provides the best price. So,...
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
PYMNTS

2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping

As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Fox 32 Chicago

Gift returns and exchanges: How have stores changed their policies for the holiday season?

Now that all the presents are unwrapped, the real fun begins deciding which gifts are keepers compared to others that are getting returned. Shoppers are starting to flood stores to get a head start on their post-holiday returns and exchanges, and if you're searching for the gift receipt, here are some gift return and exchange policies to keep in mind courtesy of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
HGTV

The Best After-Christmas Sales From the Biggest Retailers in 2022

If you thought all the good deals already happened this year, think again. Tons of retailers are slashing prices this week through the beginning of January with deals just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These end-of-year winter clearance events are your last chance to score markdowns on kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture and more. It also means you'll get more bang for your buck on those gift cards you got for Christmas! We spotted everything from gourmet bakeware 50 percent off to UGG throws under $20. Take a look at our list of the best after-Christmas sales below and treat yourself to big savings.
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy