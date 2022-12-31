ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:

