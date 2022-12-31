Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
wyo4news.com
Samela Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)
Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Snowman Stroll to return with 6 additional snowmen
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:
wyo4news.com
Janet “Darleen” Sexton (February 18, 1937 – December 28, 2022)
Janet “Darleen” Sexton, 85, of Green River, WY, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark Street, Green River, WY.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 2 – January 3, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022 )
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Donald Lindsley (October 27, 1960- January 1, 2023)
Donald Lindsley, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
SW County Commissioners hold first meeting of the new year
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The first board meeting of 2023 for Sweetwater County Commissioners took place this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 8:30 a.m. following the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners Keaton West, Robb Slaughter, and Island Richards. During the meeting Commissioner Island Richards...
Comments / 0