Long Branch, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos

Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
speedonthewater.com

Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022

Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
newyorkspaces.com

What to Do on a Weekend Getaway to New Jersey

New Jersey is one of America’s smallest yet most densely populated states. It is also home to some of the most incredible vacation and weekend destinations. These include places like Atlantic City and Jersey City, from where millions of tourists depart to visit Ellis Island each year. With so...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Year’s Eve 2022: Where to see fireworks in N.J.

Here are some of the locations in New Jersey where you can view fireworks to welcome in 2023. ♦ Camden and other locations along the Delaware River waterfront. The Garden State has great vantage points to watch the annual Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks that are set off at 6 p.m. and midnight over the Delaware River from the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

