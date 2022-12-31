ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NJ.com

What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Broncos on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17

The free-falling Denver Broncos, who just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 17 AFC West football game on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NFL now kneels for a different purpose | Letters

In a moment in time, the NFL went from a league that had been kneeling in protest to a league that was kneeling in prayer. Due to the severe hit to Damar Hamlin in the Bengals-Bills game on Monday Night Football, the stadium was hushed. All players from both teams went to a knee and held that position for many minutes.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

If Daniel Jones plays like this, Giants’ return to the playoffs won’t be one and done | Politi

The chants started midway through the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium and continued until the Giants’ quarterback jogged off the field for the final time. Daniel Jones, of course, had inspired a much different reaction from the team’s most passionate during the 2019 NFL Draft, a chorus of boos in this same stadium when his name was introduced as the No. 6 overall pick.
NJ.com

Colts’ Jeff Saturday: Giants rookie’s sack celebration was ‘trash’ | Wonders why OL didn’t take matters into their own hands

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux is a good kid. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday says Thibodeaux’s sack celebration next to an injured quarterback was “tasteless” and “trash.” There’s no doubt who Thibodeaux will call if he ever needs a character witness in the commissioner’s office.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

NFL insider praises Giants’ Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll

The New York Giants are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks to their 38-10 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. Among the heroes for the Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones, who accounted for four touchdowns (two running, two passing) Sunday. As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King picked Jones as one of his three stars of the week.
NESN

How Jets Reportedly See Zach Wilson’s Future In New York

Zach Wilson’s second year with the Jets has been tumultuous to say the least. The second-year quarterback was expected to lead a New York team that set high expectations for itself. The Jets are on the playoff bubble heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Wilson has not been consistent this year.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy