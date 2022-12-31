Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’
You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
NFL makes short-term decision on Bills-Bengals game; Damar Hamlin medical update
The NFL has announced that Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via an NFL press release:. The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Broncos on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17
The free-falling Denver Broncos, who just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 17 AFC West football game on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH...
NFL now kneels for a different purpose | Letters
In a moment in time, the NFL went from a league that had been kneeling in protest to a league that was kneeling in prayer. Due to the severe hit to Damar Hamlin in the Bengals-Bills game on Monday Night Football, the stadium was hushed. All players from both teams went to a knee and held that position for many minutes.
Ohio DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 to get $200 on Browns vs. Commanders, win or lose
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings bet $5, get $200 welcome bonus gives Ohioans $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with our DraftKings promo code. On...
Giants celebrated in style after clinching playoff spot, report says
Clinching a playoff spot? Priceless. The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday to secure the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reports the team celebrated its success in style, dropping $40,000 on a...
If Daniel Jones plays like this, Giants’ return to the playoffs won’t be one and done | Politi
The chants started midway through the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium and continued until the Giants’ quarterback jogged off the field for the final time. Daniel Jones, of course, had inspired a much different reaction from the team’s most passionate during the 2019 NFL Draft, a chorus of boos in this same stadium when his name was introduced as the No. 6 overall pick.
DraftKings promo code for Ohio: Claim $200 win or lose on Bengals vs. Bills, plus $1,050 bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The first Monday game since Ohio online betting launched is the Bengals vs. Bills and our DraftKings promo code is offering $200 for...
Colts’ Jeff Saturday: Giants rookie’s sack celebration was ‘trash’ | Wonders why OL didn’t take matters into their own hands
Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux is a good kid. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday says Thibodeaux’s sack celebration next to an injured quarterback was “tasteless” and “trash.” There’s no doubt who Thibodeaux will call if he ever needs a character witness in the commissioner’s office.
NFL insider praises Giants’ Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll
The New York Giants are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks to their 38-10 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. Among the heroes for the Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones, who accounted for four touchdowns (two running, two passing) Sunday. As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King picked Jones as one of his three stars of the week.
Giants, back in playoffs, are ready to party. But next goal is clear: ‘Continue to shock people’
Jihad Ward strutted out of the shower area in the Giants’ locker room, ready to deliver a message he wanted everyone to hear. “Get your ass to the club!” he shouted. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants had, at long last, returned to the...
How Jets Reportedly See Zach Wilson’s Future In New York
Zach Wilson’s second year with the Jets has been tumultuous to say the least. The second-year quarterback was expected to lead a New York team that set high expectations for itself. The Jets are on the playoff bubble heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Wilson has not been consistent this year.
Eric LeGrand: Damar Hamlin’s injury ‘feels different’ — and what comes next for the NFL won’t be easy | Politi
From his home in Avenel, Eric LeGrand was caught up in the pure joy of sports on Monday night. He was watching the Rutgers men’s basketball team upset No. 1 Purdue in dramatic fashion when his phone started buzzing with texts and tweets from concerned friends. He had no idea what they were all so upset about.
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
What channel is Seattle Seahawks game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. N.Y. Jets on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17
The New York Jets, led by quarterback Mike White, meet the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, in an NFL Week 17 football game with playoff implications on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Jets and Seahawks cannot clinch a playoff spot this...
