For those looking for a fun, affordable way to explore with your family, the Trenton Public Library has just the solution for you!. Patrons of the Trenton Free Public Library are eligible to access museum passes for various wonderful institutions in the Garden State. To be eligible, patrons must be at least 18 years or older, a library member, and currently in good standing. Households may check out one pass at a time, with a limit of one pass per month. These passes cannot be renewed. Passes can be picked up and dropped off at the library’s reference desk. Through this beautiful program, patrons can gain entry to the following museums:

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO