4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Related
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned The 23-year-old dog was adopted from a groomer after she was abandoned there.
WFMZ-TV Online
New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
lebtown.com
Mill 72 will add Lebanon County location at Cedar Crest Square; to open in spring
Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café plans to expand its reach from Manheim into Lebanon County. The café and bake shop will open at 1784 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township in the spring. Mill 72 is family owned and operated by the Miller family — parents Melanie...
1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local gym sees more than 2 dozen new members sign up, as many plan to exercise more in the new year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Eating healthier, losing weight, and exercising more are the top three New Year's resolutions for Americans in 2023. That's according to a survey by Statista. We checked out Steel Fitness Premiere gym in Allentown Monday, where some people were already putting their resolutions into action. Gym Director...
WFMZ-TV Online
Representative from Berks elected Pa. House speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state representative from Berks County was elected Tuesday to serve as speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. State Rep. Mark Rozzi, who was elected to the role with 115 votes, is a Democrat who represents the 126th District, but he pledged to caucus with neither Democrats nor Republicans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
