ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
WHYY

If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital

It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Representative from Berks elected Pa. House speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state representative from Berks County was elected Tuesday to serve as speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. State Rep. Mark Rozzi, who was elected to the role with 115 votes, is a Democrat who represents the 126th District, but he pledged to caucus with neither Democrats nor Republicans.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy